CPM to hold 2-day protest against Centre neglecting Kerala in Union Budget

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has announced a two-day protest starting Wednesday against the Centre's alleged neglect of the state in the Union Budget that was presented yesterday. The party, terming it a serious matter, said in a statement the Centre had turned a blind eye even to the most important projects demanded by the state. The protest would be held across local centres.

While some states have received generous allocations, Kerala has been completely ignored, it alleged. "The budget has not considered any of the state's demands, including the third railway line, Sabari railway project, AIIMS, reduction of loan limits, special financial package, and funds for the development of Vizhinjam," the party said.

The CPM said the reduction in allocations for central schemes like Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Prime Minister's Nutrition Abhiyan, and MGNREGA will adversely affect the lives of ordinary people. Taking a dig at the BJP, the CPM said the saffron party's promise to resolve all issues after winning a Lok Sabha seat from Kerala had proven false.

"The budget has continued the traditional stance of neglecting Kerala. Despite the state's willingness to provide land, AIIMS has been ignored. There is a need for a united demand for AIIMS in Kerala," the Left party said, calling for a strong protest against this at local centres on July 24 and 25.

(With PTI inputs)