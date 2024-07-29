Kerala explores options to set up nuclear power plant amid electricity shortage

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the state’s Power Department have launched efforts to establish Kerala’s first nuclear power plant. As part of it, a delegation led by the KSEB chairman held preliminary discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation in Mumbai on July 15.

A follow-up discussion is scheduled with the chairman of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (Bhavini), the entity implementing the Kalpakkam power project, via video conference on Tuesday.

The goal is to generate 440 megawatts of power by establishing two projects, each with a 220 mw capacity, at a single site. KSEB chairman Biju Prabhakar mentioned that locations such as Athirappally in Thrissur and Cheemeni in Kasaragod are being considered for the project. The estimated cost is around Rs 7,000 crores.

Preliminary discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation suggested that the construction of the power plants could be completed within five years. During these discussions, the KSEB requested that the central government cover 60 percent of the project cost as a grant. Besides Biju Prabhakar, two KSEB directors also participated in the preliminary talks.

In addition to exploring the establishment of the power plant, the KSEB discussed the possibility of acquiring 450 mw of power at a reduced price from either the Koodankulam or Rajasthan nuclear power projects. This power, however, could only be purchased through a tender process. But if Kerala initiates its own power project, the state is entitled to half of the power generated.

Despite having an established power generation capacity of 3,200 mw, Kerala currently generates only around 1,800 mw. The move to establish the nuclear power plant aligns with a KSEB report suggesting that the state will need to generate 10,000 mw of electricity by 2030 to meet its power demands.

''This initiative aims to address the state's power crisis to the greatest extent possible. Kerala currently spends Rs 13,000 crores annually on power purchases, a figure expected to rise to over Rs 25,000 crore by 2030. Starting a hydro power project involves environmental issues and delays, solar power is limited to daytime, and wind power has been ineffective. Nuclear power is our best option, and we will also receive central subsidies for it,'' said Biju Prabhakar.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Kerala, Bhavini Chairman and Managing Director K V Suresh Kumar noted that 625 hectares of land would be required for establishing a power plant in the coastal region, while in other areas, this requirement increases to 960 hectares.

Additionally, 125 hectares will be needed for a township for power plant officials within five to six kilometres of the plant site. These facilities are necessary for establishing a fast breeder reactor similar to the one at Kalpakkam near Chennai.