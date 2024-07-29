Toddler dies after falling into rainwater pit in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died on Monday after falling into a rainwater harvesting pit at Kilimanoor.

The deceased, Roopa, was the daughter of Rajeev and Varsha, natives of Vayyattinkara, Adayamon in Kilimanoor.

The girl went missing around 5 pm while she was playing with her brother Jeeva in the backyard of their house. In a search, Varsha found Roopa in the pit that was 2.5 feet deep. The pit was filled with water due to heavy rain in the region for two days.

Despite being rushed to the Taluk Hospital in Kadakkal, Roopa was declared brought dead. Her body is kept at the mortuary. The Kilimanoor Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.