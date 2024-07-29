Attack by masked woman in TVM: Police suspect personal enmity

Thiruvananthapuram: The police team investigating the air-gun attack on a woman official of the National Health Mission in Vanchiyoor believes that personal enmity towards Shini, the victim, or her family, may have led to the incident.

The assailant reportedly chose Sunday for the attack upon learning that Shini would be at home. The police suspect the attacker had visited the premises of Shini's house in Vanchiyoor on previous occasions as well. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace the accused.

CCTV footage has captured the attacker's car, which was later seen heading towards Attingal. Further verification revealed that the car had a fake number plate, carrying the registration number of another vehicle previously owned by a resident of Parandode and later sold to an individual in Kozhikode.

The search for the suspect is being conducted based on CCTV footage and statements from Shini’s family. However, Shini’s family asserts that they have no idea about the assailant or the motive behind the attack. The City Police Commissioner visited the house where the attack took place to assess the situation. Shini sustained a minor injury to her hand during the attack. According to her statement, she was attacked by another woman who arrived at the house pretending to deliver a courier.

The incident occurred at Shini’s residence, Pankaj House in Chempakassery, around 8.30 am. An unidentified woman, posing as a delivery person with a registered letter, approached Shini’s house and attacked her after confirming the address.

While Shini was signing to acknowledge receipt of the letter, the assailant pulled an air gun from her bag and shot Shini in the right arm. The perpetrator also fired a couple of shots into the ground before fleeing the scene. At the time of the incident, Shini was alone at the spot. The attack, which occurred in the heart of a residential colony in Thiruvananthapuram, has sent shockwaves through the city.