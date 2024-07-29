Heavy rain in landslide-prone zones in Wayanad, emergency systems on alert

Kalpetta: With heavy rains lashing the ecologically fragile mountain zones of Wayanad, the district administration has issued warnings and directed various departments to be prepared for immediate action. The district administrations of Malappuram and Kozhikode are also on alert, as any landslide in Wayanad could result in flash floods in these two districts.



A holiday was declared in three schools in Wayanad's Meppadi following heavy rain in the area. Vallarmala VHSS, Puthumala UP School, Mundakai UP School were closed due to heavy rain and waterlogging. The Chembukadavu bridge in Chalipuzha river was completely inundated in flood waters.

Climate experts noted that landslide-prone zones like Puthumala near Meppadi and Kappikkalam near Padinjarethara have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. The District Emergency Operating Cell (DEOC) is on high alert due to the significant rainfall.

According to CK Vishunadas, director of the Hume Centre, which has weather stations across the district, the Puthumala region, which witnessed a devastating landslide in 2018, received more than 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. He emphasised the need for vigilance in the region, as its steep mountain slopes are susceptible to landslides and cloudbursts.

Data from the Hume Centre's district weather monitoring system shows that Puthumala received over 200 mm of rainfall, while the Arunamala Hills near Chembra Peak in Meppadi received more than 140 mm in the last 24 hours. Kappikkalam near Padinjarethara recorded 172 mm of rain. Many rain gauge systems in Meppadi, Kalpetta, and Vythiri regions reported over 100 mm of rain.

A minor landslide occurred at Punchirimattam, Mundakkai near Meppadi, in the early hours of the day, according to a communique from the district administration. The water level of Banasura Sagar Dam is alarmingly high, and the Kerala State Electricity Board, which owns the dam, has completed all mandatory procedures and preparations to open the dam's shutters to release water.

All tributaries of the Kabani River in the district are in full flow, leading to the release of water from all dams, including the Kabini reservoir at the Kerala-Karnataka border.

After a brief respite during the day on Sunday, heavy rains resumed by night and continued throughout the night. Reports indicate that the district has experienced continuous rainfall over the past two weeks, with only one or two dry days.