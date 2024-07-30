Heavy rain in Palakkad: Alathur highway submerged, water levels in Chittoor river likely to rise

Palakkad: Incessant rain left the Alathur National Highway flooded on Tuesday, causing traffic jams as vehicles got stuck on the road. Rain is intensifying in the district, including the high ranges.

Meanwhile, rivers and streams are overflowing due to flash floods. As a precaution, ten families residing nearby have been relocated. Furthermore, with the shutters of Aaliyar Dam opened, the water levels of Chittoor River are expected to rise. Waterlogging has also been reported in more places in Neliyampathi, where a night travel ban is already imposed.