In pics | Flood of tragedies for Wayanad

Wayanad: A series of landslides struck Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 90 people and leaving around 400 families stranded across various parts of the hilly district. More than 70 people were hospitalised and several houses, shops and vehicles have been washed away. Additionally, hundreds of labourers, including migrant workers employed in tea, coffee and cardamom plantations, are feared missing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Fire Force and Police are leading the rescue efforts.

The first landslide happened in Mundakkai Town around 1 am after the district experienced heavy rain over the past two days. While rescue operations were ongoing, a second landslide struck near the Chooralmala School, which was functioning as a relief camp, at around 4 am.