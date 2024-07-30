In pics | Flood of tragedies for Wayanad

Wayanad: A series of landslides struck Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 90 people and leaving around 400 families stranded across various parts of the hilly district. More than 70 people were hospitalised and several houses, shops and vehicles have been washed away. Additionally, hundreds of labourers, including migrant workers employed in tea, coffee and cardamom plantations, are feared missing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Fire Force and Police are leading the rescue efforts.
The first landslide happened in Mundakkai Town around 1 am after the district experienced heavy rain over the past two days. While rescue operations were ongoing, a second landslide struck near the Chooralmala School, which was functioning as a relief camp, at around 4 am.
Many people have been injured, and several vehicles have been washed away. Photo: Special arrangement.
The full extent of the damage caused by the landslide remains unknown. Photo: Special arrangement.
Army personnel amid rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad. Photo: Special arrangement.
More than 70 people were hospitalised and several houses, shops and vehicles have been washed away. Photo: Manorama.
A jeep washed away by the landslide. Photo: Special arrangement.
Around 400 families have been stranded in the Chooral Mala Town. Photo: Special arrangement.
Efforts are ongoing to rescue isolated individuals in the landslide-struck region. Photo: Special arrangement.
The fire force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already on the scene, and an additional NDRF team is on its way to the area. Photo: Manorama.
A building, that was destroyed in the landslide in Wayanad. Photo: Manorama.