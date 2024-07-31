Health Minister's vehicle meets with accident en route to Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2024 09:03 AM IST Updated: July 31, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Health minister Veena George addresses media in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Malappuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured on Wednesday when the car she was travelling in lost control and hit an electric post at Chettiyangadi in Manjeri in Malappuram district.
The incident occurred at 7 am. The minister was on her way to Meppadi in Wayanad when the incident occurred. The car lost control when it swerved to avoid an oncoming scooter and collided with an electric pole. 

She sustained minor injuries and was admitted to the emergency department of Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Doctors have advised an X-ray to assess her condition.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA