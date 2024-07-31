Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 results to be announced today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 winner at 2 pm on Wednesday. The results will be announced at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of the BR-98 lottery is Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh, which will be shared among five winners, and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh, which will also be divided among five winners.

BR-98 was launched on May 29 with a total of 45 lakh tickets printed, each priced at Rs 250. The Monsoon Bumper was issued in six series: MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, and MF.

Meanwhile, the official launch event of the Onam Bumper 2024, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to the Wayanad landslide disaster. Onam Bumper sales will commence on Thursday.