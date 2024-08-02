IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts, schools shut in 9 today

Thriuvananthapuram: The India Meterological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayand, Kozhikode and Malappuram on Friday. According to the Met office, heavy rain will continue in Kerala till August 5. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm.

The IMD also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep till August 7. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, is expected along the North Kerala coast. Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the rough weather.

Yellow alerts in districts

August 4: Kannur and Kasaragod

The district authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and tuition centres in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Friday, in view of the adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, Palakkad district collector has declared holiday for schools, anganwadis, tuition centres and madrasas on Friday. Colleges and residential schools like Navodaya are allowed to function in Palakkad. In Idukki and Ernakulam districts, schools running relief camps will remain shut for classes on Friday too, announced the district authority.