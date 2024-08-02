Muslim League launches app to collect funds for Wayanad landslide victims

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday launched a mobile application to collect funds to support the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

Party state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal launched the platform at his residence. So far, the party has collected more than Rs 1 crore. IUML is the first political party to launch an app in support of those people affected by the massive landslides.



Tirunavaya Edakkula native Abdu Samad Babu was the first to contribute to the fund. He transferred Rs 50 lakh for the relief efforts.

"IUML social relief systems were active at Wayanad. Ambulances and freezers have been provided to support the search efforts. We have formed a special committee to coordinate the relief works. We are collecting the funds to introduce projects to meet the necessities like house construction, treatment and children's education," IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said.

The party will collect funds till August 15. The app will be available on the Playstore and Appstore and can be accessed by searching 'FOR WAYANAD,' party officials said.