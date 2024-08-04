Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, predicting heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The yellow alert extends to Monday for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

According to the met department, rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected across most parts of the state till August 7. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are likely to prevail over Kerala until Sunday.

Due to adverse weather conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the Karnataka coast till August 8.