Thiruvananthapuram: Four people, including a father and son, drowned in the Karamana River at Moonnattumukku, Aryanad here. The deceased are Anil Kumar (50), his son Amal (13), Advaith (22), and Anand (25). Anil Kumar was the driver of IG Harshita Attaluri at the police headquarters. The incident occurred on Sunday evening.
Four, including father and son, drown in TVM
