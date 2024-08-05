Politicians protecting illegal habitation, mining: Union Min Bhupender Yadav on Wayanad landslides

Union Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav on Monday blamed the Kerala government for illegal human habitation in Wayanad, where a landslide claimed over 385 lives. Responding to a question about whether it was a man-made disaster, Yadav said: "Local politicians are providing illegal protection to the illegal human habitation. Even in the name of tourism, they are not creating proper zones. They allowed encroachment of this area."



Yadav noted that the landslide struck a highly sensitive area. "We suffered the loss due to illegal habitation and mining. We have made a committee headed by former Director General of Forests, Sanjay Kumar for the ecosensitive zone. For a long time, the state government has been avoiding the committee, which they should not do," he told news agency ANI.

"We feel it's purely a mistake by the state government. There has been illegal human habitation and illegal mining activity under the protection of the local government. It is very shameful. They must protect nature and human lives."

Meanwhile, the Congress has asked the Centre to declare the landslides a national disaster. However, the BJP said such a concept does not exist under central government guidelines, a policy unchanged since the UPA government's tenure. BJP's V Muraleedharan posted on his Facebook page a 2013 Parliament document in which then Minister of State for Home, Mullappally Ramachandran, stated that "there is no provision to declare a natural disaster as a national disaster."

Muraleedharan, a former Union Minister, reiterated that the concept of a 'national disaster' does not exist under the central government’s guidelines. "Each disaster is addressed according to its severity," he said, urging people not to create baseless controversies during this time of disaster.