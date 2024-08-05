Malayali nursing student falls from hostel building in Bengaluru, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2024 04:37 PM IST
Atulya Gangadharan

Bengaluru: A nursing student from Puthukode, Atulya Gangadharan (19), died after falling from the top of her hostel building on Sunday. Atulya, a first-year BSc Nursing student at Dhanwantari College in Bengaluru, was the daughter of Gangadharan, Keezhathalikode in Puthucode.

The college authorities informed the family that she fell from the building last night. Atulya lived in the hostel with three other classmates.

Relatives said that the Bengaluru police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The body will be brought home after the post-mortem.

