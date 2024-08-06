Kochi: Sherly Thomas (77), wife of former Union Minister K V Thomas, passed away in Kochi on Tuesday. She was undergoing treatment at Aster Medcity in Kochi. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.
Sherly, wife of Congress leader K V Thomas, passes away
