Thiruvananthapuram: The Railways has withdrawn the disciplinary action taken against the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of Vande Bharat Express on Speaker AN Shamseer’s complaint.

GS Padmakumar was removed from duty after Shamseer filed a complaint with the DRM. In it, Shamseer alleged that the TTE misbehaved with him while he was travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.



The complaint added that Padmakumar refused to show respect even after being informed of Shamseer’s official position.

The decision to withdraw the disciplinary action came after the protest by various TTE unions. They had also rejected Shamseer’s allegations and filed a counter-complaint. According to TTEs, Padmakumar questioned Shamseer's friend, who was travelling with the Speaker in the executive class despite having only a lower-class ticket. “This led to an argument, prompting the Speaker to file a fake complaint,” unions claimed.

Meanwhile, the Speaker's office told Manorama News that the TTE questioned a person who had entered the executive class to speak with Shamseer.