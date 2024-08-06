Wayanad landslide: Rapid visual screening to assess impact on buildings to begin today, 10 teams deployed

Wayanad: The state government has constituted 10 assessment teams to conduct a rapid visual screening (RVS) of impact of the landslide to the buildings in Wayanad. Each team includes one Panchayath Ward Member of the Grama Panchayath who is familiar with the area, a Geologist from Mining and Geology Department or Ground Water Geology, a Civil Engineer from Local Self Government Engineering Department, a Health Inspector from Local Self Government Department, a representative of Tahasildar from Land Revenue Department who is familiar with the area.



The teams will visit every single house and building in the landslide affected area. They will conduct a rapid visual screening of basement stability, wall stability and roof stability of landslide impacted buildings to ascertain structural stability. The debris surrounding the buildings and the potential threats that it may cause to the buildings will be assessed.

The buildings that are identified as structurally fit to enter will be ascertained for public health related status too. The team will identify and report buildings and remains of buildings that need to be demolished.

The Joint Director, Local Self Government Department, Wayanad and the Executive Engineer of the Local Self Government Engineering Department of the District will examine these reports and submit a consolidated report regarding the liveability of each of these buildings to the District Disaster Management Authority, Wayanad. The DDMA Wayanad shall submit a copy of the report to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

All teams will start working on Tuesday and complete the RVS on or before August 12.