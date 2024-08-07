Wayanad landslide: 138 people on draft missing list, 1 Odisha, 4 Bihar natives included

Wayanad: A total of 138 people have been included on the draft list of those who have been reported missing in the Chooralmala landslide disaster published by Wayanad district administration. The list includes two persons from Bihar and one from Odisha. Dr Swadheen Panda, 32, Hitech hospital and Medical college Pandra, Rasulgarh is the Odisha native included on the list.



Sadhu Paswan from Rampur Chaklala, Jandhaha, Bihar and Viginesh Paswan from Rampur Chaklala, Jandhaha, Bihar, Renjith Kumar from Bagwanpur, Vaishali, Bihar and Vijaneshiya Paswan are the four Bihar natives marked as missing on the list.

The authorities have compiled the list with name of the missing persons, ration card number, address, name of the immediate relative, relation, contact number and image. In case of some missing people, only names are available no other details like immediate relatives' names, image or contact number could be traced.

Ambulances en route to mass burial ground in Puthumala. Photo: Manorama

For instance in case of Gafur who is from Alakkal, Mundakkai, the authorities couldn't trace any relatives and the column is marked as no blood relation. His image is also not available. Viji Prashob, Birjesh are some other people on the missing list for whom only names are available.

The district administration has informed that public can communicate authorities with further information for refining the details. Public may provide any further information regarding the list on the number - 8078409770