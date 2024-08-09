K Sudhakaran meets Nitin Gadkari, pitches subways and underpasses in Kannur

K Sudhakaran MP has advocated the urgent construction of underpasses, SVUP (small vehicular underpass), pedestrian pathways, and subways across key chainage areas of NH66 in Kannur in a meeting with Minister of Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, according to a press note issued by the MP's office.



During the meeting, Sudhakaran presented a proposal highlighting the need for safe passage in several critical areas, including Muzhappilangad - Madom, Eeranipalam, OKUP School, Velapuram Pappinisseri etc.

These areas are among the most vital connecting points within the region, facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services. However, the lack of adequate crossing infrastructure poses significant risks to pedestrians, especially schoolchildren, the elderly, and daily commuters, Sudhakaran said.

In addition to advocating for underpasses and pedestrian pathways, Sudhakaran also submitted a proposal to include key roads and bridges under the Central Road Fund. The severe damage inflicted on the region's roads by natural calamities, has rendered them impassable causing widespread disrepair, particularly in the backward and agricultural areas of Kannur, he pointed out.

Minister Gadkari has agreed to include the Iritty-Ulikkal-Mattara-Kalanky Road and the Vattiyamthode Bridge under the Central Road Fund, addressing two crucial infrastructure needs in the Kannur region, according to the release.