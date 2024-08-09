Plus Two student falls into waterbody while disposing garbage in Kochi's Nettoor

Kochi: A Plus Two student fell into a lake in Kochi's Nettoor at 6.30 am on Friday. Fida, who is a Plus Two student at Panangad Higher Secondary School, had moved into the area with her parents and two siblings only last month. She is the daughter of Muthiraparambu Firoz Khan. The family hails from Nilambur in Malappuram.



According to the ward councillor, her parents said that she fell into the waterbody while she went to dispose of the garbage. The Fire Force and Police are leading the search and rescue operations. Scuba divers have been summoned to conduct search operations. Though the water is not deep, the mud at the banks which is like quicksand could have trapped the girl, the councillor said.