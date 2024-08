Kochi: Nine people were arrested from an apartment in Kakkanad here after they were allegedly found in possession of banned narcotics, police said on Saturday.

The accused, all in their 20s, were picked up from the apartment on Friday night. According to the FIR, a total of 13.52g of MDMA was seized. They were arrested under Sections 22 (c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.