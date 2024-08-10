Derogatory remarks against 'Oru Adaar Love' actor: YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran gets bail

Kochi: Kerala YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran has obtained bail in the case pertaining to allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Roshna Ann Roy. The Ernakulam Magistrate court has granted bail to him while considering his plea on Saturday.



Palarivattom police arrested the vlogger on Friday after receiving a complaint from the actor who is known for Malayalam films including 'Oru Adaar Love Story'. As per the FIR, Palakkaran is facing charges for insulting the actor by sharing her pics through social media.

In her complaint, Roshna alleged that Sooraj Palakkaran posted a video questioning her self-respect and insulting her modesty. She added that the vlogger used to make derogatory remarks against women through his social media platforms.

Following his arrest, Ashna took to her social media pages and revealed that she had lodged a complaint against the vlogger. She also insisted the media use her name in the reports. She declared that she would continue to fight against the cyber-attacks against her by upholding truth and justice.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Palakkaran alleged that people with vested interests fabricated the case against him to subvert his protest against Mullaperiyar dam.