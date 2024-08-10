PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today amid Kerala's request for Rs 2,000 cr aid

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Wayanad on Saturday to assess the aftermath of the recent devastating landslides that have claimed at least 226 lives and left many others unaccounted for. The Prime Minister’s visit comes amid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-hit region.



Officials have confirmed that PM Modi will arrive in Kannur around 11 am before heading to Wayanad for an aerial survey of the affected areas. Following the survey, he will visit a relief camp and a hospital where he will interact with survivors and those who have been injured in the landslide.

The ongoing search and rescue operations will be paused during the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday, with operations set to resume on Sunday. Rescue teams have so far recovered 197 body parts, and 78 people remain hospitalised.

PM Modi is expected to chair a detailed review meeting with officials to discuss the ongoing relief efforts and future rehabilitation strategies for the disaster-hit areas.

Kerala seeks Rs 2,000 crore aid

A day before Modi's visit, the Kerala government’s cabinet sub-committee met with a central team led by Rajeev Kumar, Joint Secretary with the Ministry of Home Affairs, to discuss the scale of the disaster. The Kerala government has sought Rs 2,000 crore in assistance for the region’s rehabilitation and relief efforts, citing significant losses in residential areas, agriculture, and infrastructure. The central team acknowledged the massive impact of the disaster and indicated that a detailed study would be needed.

The state government has initiated plans to rehabilitate those displaced by the landslides into 125 houses, including government quarters, which have been identified for this purpose. The cleaning work in the disaster-stricken areas is expected to take around 90 days. In the meantime, 23 relief camps continue to operate in Wayanad, housing over 2,200 people.

Rahul Gandhi calls for declaration of national disaster

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi welcomed PM Modi’s decision to visit Wayanad, expressing hope that the Prime Minister would declare the disaster a national emergency after witnessing the devastation firsthand. Gandhi, who formerly represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the need for comprehensive aid and support for the region.

"Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster," the former Congress chief said.