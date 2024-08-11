This sanitation worker's book finds place in college curriculum

Thiruvananthapuram: S. Dhanuja Kumari, a dedicated Haritha Karma Sena worker, earns her living by collecting waste from houses. Her inspiring life story, chronicled in a book, has become an educational resource for BA students at Kannur University and MA students at Calicut University.



Born and raised in Rajaji Nagar (formerly Chengalchoola), Dhanuja Kumari penned her experiences in a book titled 'Chengal Choolayile Ente Jeevitham' (My Life in Chengal Choola). What began as personal notes evolved into a book that now serves as a crucial educational text. Even after dropping out of school at a young age, Dhanuja Kumari was encouraged by author Vijila to start writing.

“When the Secretariat was being constructed, Chengal Choola was a hub for the construction workers. We faced a stigma that the men from Chengal Choola were troublemakers. Schools hesitated to admit students from our settlement. But today, educated young people are the strength of Chengal Choola. Our community is now known for its lovable people,” she said.

Dhanuja’s book also shares the challenges her son, Nidheesh, faced while studying Chenda at Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University. He encountered severe caste discrimination on the campus. He was labelled derogatorily as ‘Cherikkaran’ (backward settler), which forced him to leave his studies midway. Though he returned to the campus with the encouragement of former minister K Radhakrishnan, he couldn’t complete his education.

Dhanuja is now working on a second volume of her book, which will delve into the history of Rajaji Nagar. She also plans to compile a comprehensive database of the 7,000 residents across 1,200 homes in the area. As the secretary of 'Wings of Women,' a women's collective in Chengal Choola, Dhanuja has spearheaded the opening of a library, further enriching her community.