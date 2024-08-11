Kochi City police bust 2 sex rackets in robbery case probe

Kochi: A police investigation has exposed two sex rackets operating in the city. The inquiry, which began with a robbery complaint, revealed that a rivalry between the two rackets led to a targeted attack. Initially, the complaint stated that two unidentified individuals forced their way into a house during a birthday party, stealing valuables while holding the occupants at knifepoint.

However, as the investigation progressed, the police found the complainant's statements contradictory, eventually revealing that his claim of losing money was false. The investigators also traced the mobile phone allegedly stolen by the assailants.

Further inquiries revealed that the complainant was running a sex racket in Kathrikadavu. It was then that the police uncovered a rivalry between this operation and another racket based near Ernakulam North Railway Station.

The investigation led to the arrest of Anwar Hussain, a 24-year-old from Sonipur in Assam, who was identified as the leader of the rival sex racket. During interrogation, Hussain admitted to hiring two local men, Ijas Yahiya (23) from Edappally and Shahid Sajith, to carry out the attack and threaten his rival. Based on Hussain's statement, the police tracked down the attackers.

The police will now take action against the original complainant, who runs a sex racket in Kathrikadavu. The case was investigated by a team led by North Inspector K G Prathapachandran, including Sub Inspectors T S Ratheesh and Pradeep, and officers Vinu, Gireesh, Shiju, and Shibu.