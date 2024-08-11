VD Satheesan urges Centre to grant aid for Wayanad landslides at the earliest

Thrissur: In a press meeting on Sunday, Opposition leader V D Satheesan urged the Centre to grant financial aid for landslide-hit Wayanad as per the memorandum being submitted by the state government. Satheesan expressed hope that the Union government would extend support to the disaster-hit region at the earliest.

"The Prime Minister said yesterday (Saturday) that the relief would be announced based on the government's memorandum with regard to the disaster. We don't know whether it was submitted yesterday," Satheesan said. He emphasised that a comprehensive report on rehabilitation efforts should have been presented during the Prime Minister's visit.

"It is understood that the report is yet to be given. Let them (state government) give it today or tomorrow. It is expected that the central government will take a decision according to the demands of the state," Satheesan added.

On Saturday, Modi visited Wayanad and assured that the Central government would "spare no effort" in helping Kerala with relief and rehabilitation. He described the tragedy as "nature displaying its furious form." According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, and over 130 are still missing.

The Congress leader also intensely criticised the CPM-led LDF government in the state over the economic position of the state and alleged that Kerala is facing an acute financial crunch. If the government's move is to increase taxes, the Opposition would oppose it, he said, adding that no more increase in levies can be accepted. He also alleged that the Left government was doing nothing to improve the financial condition of the state.

(With PTI Inputs)