Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Accused returns to India

Kozhikode: The prime accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, Rahul P Gopal, returned to India on Monday morning. Upon arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, he was briefly detained by airport authorities due to an active Interpol lookout notice against him.

However, the airport officials later released him after contacting the Pantheerankavu police in Kerala.

Rahul and his family had previously approached the High Court, seeking the dismissal of the charges against them. The court directed Rahul to appear before it on August 14 and instructed police not to take any action against him till that date.

The Pantheerankavu police had earlier registered an attempt-to-murder case against Rahul based on a complaint filed by his wife, a native of Vadakkekkara in Ernakulam. His mother and sister were also booked in the case. However, his wife later posted videos on social media claiming that all the allegations she made against Rahul were false.