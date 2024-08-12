Kerala govt formulates rental policy to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide survivors

Wayanad: The state government has formulated a rental policy for the survivors of the Wayanad landslides and has vowed to complete the process of temporary rehabilitation this month.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the government aims to rehabilitate every affected individual scientifically. "This temporary rehabilitation doesn't aim to just relocate people somewhere. For example, here (a particular relief camp), of the 587 families at the relief camps, 21 are alone, they are five men, 10 women and six children below 18. We need to see the best way to rehabilitate them because we cannot consider each of them as individual families, they have lost their dear ones," Minister Rajan said.

There are 1,770 people, including 439 children, in 15 relief camps.

The government aims to rehabilitate the affected people in the panchayats of Meppadi, Muppainad, Vythiri, Kalpetta, Muttil and Ambalavayal in the Wayanad district. "But if they want to go elsewhere that can also be considered," the minister said.

"A scientific evaluation of people's needs with the help of counsellors was done. Efforts to conduct a scientific rehabilitation process are ongoing at the behest of the camp management committee comprising people's representatives and officials. None of the affected will have to engage in an argument with a house owner. A government machinery will be in place and there need not be any concern," he said.

The minister said several families have been reduced to two or three members and their rehabilitation will depend on their preferences. "Can they relocate to rented houses or do they prefer moving in with relatives? If their choice is to go with their relatives, how should we deal with the matter of renting houses for them? A rental policy comprising all these queries has been finalised and the chief minister will make an official announcement.

Once that is finalised, we can decide on a public event including local bodies, MLAs, other people's representatives and sub-committees. We are hopeful of completing the step-by-step action of temporary rehabilitation in August." He said the government was also open to providing the rent amount it had decided upon for those who prefer to find accommodations on their own.