Sulthan Bathery: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested CM Sabu (30), the Sub Inspector of Sulthan Bathery police station, while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, from an accused of a cheating case, on Wednesday. The arrest was made while Sabu was accepting the money at the Police Quarters' road around 3.30 pm. Sabu would be produced at the VACB special court at Thalassery in Kannur.



VACB took action against Sabu after receiving a complaint from the cheating case accused Sanu, a native of Koliyadi. The officials also seized chemical-smeared currency notes worth Rs 40,000 from Sabu and handed over it to the complainant.

Sanu, earlier arrested in a cheating case in connection with admission to nursing colleges, was on bail. All the documents of Sanu including passport and Aadhar were in the custody of Sub Inspector C M Sabu.

According to the complaint, Sabu had demanded an amount of Rs 1 lakh to return the documents including his passport which he had surrendered to police earlier. Sub Inspector Sabu also threatened Sanu to book him in a passport violation case if he refused to give him the money.

Sanu also complained that he had given Rs 25,000 earlier as bribe to Sabu. Later Sabu demanded Rs 1 lakh. He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as the first instalment. Following this payment, the vigilance officials nabbed the police inspector.

The vigilance team also seized the passport and other documents of Sanu from the quarters of Sabu. A native of Kollam, Sabu had been serving as Sub Inspector of Sulthan Bathery police station for the last one and half years.

DySP Shaji Varghese, Circle Inspector Manoharan Thachambath, sub-inspector KG Reji, and additional Sub-Inspector P G Pramod were in the VACB team who nabbed the cop.