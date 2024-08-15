Heavy rain likely in Kerala; orange alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 15, 2024 02:24 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder continue to lash Kerala till August 19. An orange alert is sounded for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts are placed under a yellow alert. 

Heavy rainfall is battering Malappuram's Nilambur region from Thursday morning. Flash floods are also reported in some areas.

As per the alert issued at 1 pm on Thursday, moderate rainfall is expected to lash Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts by 4 pm.

IMD has strictly banned fishing in Kerala and Lakshadwep coasts till Saturday due to rough sea conditions and strong wind alerts.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail along and off Kerala Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from August 15 to 19,” reads the IMD alert.

