Bengaluru woman held at CIAL for smuggling gold inside artificial flowers, screwdrivers

Published: August 17, 2024 08:23 PM IST
Gold wires plated with a steel-colour material were found inside a bouquet of artificial flowers and the handles of screwdrivers. Photos: Kochi Customs

The Kochi Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold concealed inside screwdrivers and artificial flowers at the Nedumbassery Airport (CIAL) on Saturday.

Gold weighing 918 grams worth Rs 61 lakh was seized from Bengaluru-native Mubeena, who arrived at CIAL from Kuwait, the Customs said in a press release.

Gold wires were coated with a steel-colour material and were found inside a bouquet of artificial flowers (26 pieces) and the handles of five screwdrivers, the Customs said.
A probe will be conducted to track down people who might have helped the accused, the Customs said.

