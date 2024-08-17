No role for govt in release of Hema Committee report, says Minister Saji Cheriyan

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid heated debates on the postponement of the release of the Hema Committee report that looked into the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Flms Saji Cheriyan said that neither the Kerala government nor his department has any role in it.



Addressing the media here on Saturday, he pointed out that the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) should take action on the report. He added that the government has only directed the SPIO to decide based on the High Court order.

“The State Information Commission and Kerala High Court ordered the report's release. The SPIO should take action on it. The Kerala High Court has asked it to release the report within a week. Neither the cultural affairs department nor the government issued any order on release of the report,” he added.

“We have taken action to implement the suggestions to solve issues faced by women in the film and TV industry. Safety of women, financial security and working hours are considered. A women's conclave will be held in Kochi to seek the opinion of the women in implementing the suggestions,” said the minister.

Chariyan rubbished the reports on issuing any order related to the release of the report on Saturday. He declared that the government already cleared its stance on making the report public.

Meanwhile, a group of media personnel has filed a complaint with the State Information Commission over the non-distribution of the report to them. While the commission has sought an explanation from the cultural affairs department, Cheriyan said the commission has no power to seek any report from the department.

The release of the report prepared by a panel led by Justice Hema, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed after actor Ranjini approached the High Court. In her plea, she argued that the report should not be made public until those who have given statements get access to it.