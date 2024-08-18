Heavy rain likely in Kerala for next 5 days, orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy downpour and strong winds for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.



According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode districts on Sunday. A yellow alert was issued in all other districts except Thrissur and Palakkad.

Intermittent isolated rains lashed several parts of the southern state on Saturday and water levels rose in various rivers, including Manimala and Pamba. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an orange alert on the banks of Manimala River in Kottayam district as the water level rose to a dangerous level. In view of the warning, authorities asked people living on its banks to be extra vigil and not to cross the waterbody.

Authorities also warned of sea incursions along various coasts and asked people living in coastal hamlets to pay extra vigil. People should completely avoid night travel through highranges and not to venture into rivers during the time of heavy rains, they said. Authorities also urged people to be cautious and directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places.