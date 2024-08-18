Clashes erupt after reversal of school election results in favour of SFI in Meppayur

Kozhikode: Meppayur town is under strict police patrol following a violent clash between UDYF and DYFI-CPM workers during a march over the GVHSS (Meppayur) school parliament elections on Saturday evening. Several individuals from both groups were injured, leading Meppayur police to register cases against 16 people.



Among those injured were KSU District Secretary Adhil Mundiyath, Youth League Panchayat Committee Secretary Ajnas Karayil, and CPM local committee member AC Anoop. The injured were treated at various hospitals.

Meppayur GVHSS, one of the largest schools in the state with over 5,000 students, saw tensions rise after the election results. The election, initially won by the UDSF (United Democratic Students Front), led by KSU, was contested by the SFI, prompting a recount that reversed the results in SFI’s favour. This sparked outrage among UDYF and UDSF, who accused the CPM and their affiliated teachers of tampering with the recount.

The situation escalated into violence on the school premises, injuring UDF leaders Parambattu Sudhakaran and Youth League leader Riyas Malappadi.

In protest of the alleged malpractices, UDYF organised a march in Meppayur on Saturday, which led to further clashes. Police intervened to restore order and maintain peace in the town, which remains under strict surveillance.

"Meppayur town is under strict police patrol, and our 'strike party' is stationed in the area," a police officer told Onmanorama.

On Friday evening, UDYF held a press conference, alleging that although UDSF won 9 out of 10 seats in the school parliament elections, the recount led to SFI securing 8 seats. UDF Panchayat Convenor MK Abdu Rehman called the recount undemocratic and demanded a repoll. UDYF also accused CPM workers, led by AC Anoop, of manhandling their activists during the recount.

In response, AC Anoop claimed that outsiders were responsible for inciting the violence at the school. He asserted that UDF-affiliated teachers attempted to manipulate the election, leading SFI to demand a recount. Anoop further argued that invalid votes were counted during the initial tally but were rightly excluded during the recount, securing SFI's victory.