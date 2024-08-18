'Issued gold loans to unknown individuals,' absconding Kozhikode bank manager blames zonal head for fraud

Kozhikode: A bank manager, who allegedly fled with 25 kg of pawned gold from the Vadakara branch of the Bank of Maharashtra, has resurfaced online with new allegations against the zonal manager. However, he did not divulge the details about the missing gold, which he is accused of stealing from the bank.



Madhu Jayakumar, the former manager of the Vadakara branch, sent a 23-minute video to a local online channel claiming that he was being tortured for something he did not do. He also alleged that he was forced to issue agricultural gold loans to Chatham Kandathil Financiers under the names of unknown individuals due to pressure from zonal manager Arun.

"I am being forced to wander like a dog for a mistake I didn’t commit. We issued agricultural gold loans in the names of many customers without their knowledge, using their PAN and Aadhaar cards. We pawned gold for Chatham Kandathil Financiers across multiple branches, including Vadakara, Manjeri, Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Sulthan Bathery, Adoor, and others. All of this happened under pressure from the zonal manager. While Chatham Kandathil Financiers offered high-interest gold loans, they took out agricultural loans from the Bank of Maharashtra at lower interest rates," Jayakumar claimed. He also accused the current Vadakara branch manager, Irshad, of having connections with Chatham Kandathil Financiers.

Jayakumar further alleged that Chatham Kandathil Financiers had previously pawned gold using unknown customers' names at another bank, leading to the suspension of that bank’s manager two years ago in Malappuram district.

"Now, I am being tortured for something I didn’t do. My life is in danger," he said, adding that he was not on run but on medical leave due to his and his father's ill health.

The Vadakara police have launched an investigation into the case based on a complaint filed by the current branch manager, Irshad. Jayakumar allegedly absconded with 25 kg of gold after replacing the gold with fake substitutes. This resulted in a Rs 17-crore loss to the bank. Jayakumar, who was recently transferred from the Vadakara branch to the Kochi branch, has not yet reported to his new position. He hails from Thirucirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

The investigation, led by Station Inspector (CI) N Sunil Kumar, is underway. "We have initiated procedures and visited the bank to assess the loss. We are also working to trace the location of the accused, whose phone is currently switched off," a police officer told Onmanorama. "We are aware of the video circulating online," he added.