Thrissur man assaulted by moneylenders dies in hospital

Thrissur: A KSRTC conductor who moneylenders assaulted over a week ago died in a hospital here on Sunday. The deceased is K Manoj (39) of Naduthara House, Kuzhalmandam, Palakkad. He was under treatment at a private medical college in Thrissur for the past nine days.

According to the statement given by his relatives to the police, Manoj was beaten up on August 9 by moneylenders from Kulavanmukku after he failed to repay the money he had borrowed from them. After the attack, Manoj went to his sister's house in Koduvayur. On noticing his condition, Manoj's sister immediately admitted him to a private medical college in Thrissur.

The doctors who treated Manoj informed the police that he had multiple injuries on his body, which could have led to his death. Following a complaint from his relatives, the police stations in Puthunagaram and Kuzhalmandam have initiated an investigation into the attack and the motive behind the incident.