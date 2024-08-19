Heavy rain likely in Kerala: Orange alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki, predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 201.4 mm. Meanwhile, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod are under a yellow alert (Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).

Rain and thundershowers are expected across most parts of Kerala till August 24. High wind with speeds of up to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is also likely in the state till August 14. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast till August 22.

The met department has also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Orange alert in districts

Aug 20 – Ernakulam

Yellow alert in districts

Aug 20 – Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur

Aug 21 – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur