Hema Commission: Cyberbullying, threat to life turn actors away from complaining to police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2024 06:28 PM IST
Illustration: IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: The Hema Commission report, which revealed shocking instances of sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, said complainants face various consequences if they go to the police station with an allegation of sexual harassment or assault.

According to the witnesses, going to the police with a complaint may even result in a threat to life. An actor told the panel that the threat to life was not only against the victims but, even their close family members will be in danger. "They cannot predict what all they would be confronted with if they were to open up their mouths to make any of their grievances, even before authorities," the panel reported.

"Being public figures, their name will be tarnished through social media. On the very next day of the complaint, there will be severe cyber attacks in social media," the report noted.

"They (abusers) even post pornographic pictures, photo of an erected penis and more, with vulgar comments, to demoralise the women," the panel noted.

Some of the women actors told the panel that they are putting themselves in danger as many of the perpetrators are very influential.

