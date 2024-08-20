Heavy rain to continue in Kerala: Orange alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Four other districts – Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur – are under a yellow alert (heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm).

According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till August 23. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are also advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts due to heavy rain

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Damage to crops

- Flash floods

The weather body also forecast squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over Kerala till August 23. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast till August 23.