Suhara becomes saviour for Telangana woman and her baby in Thrissur

Suhara, a cleaning staff at Thrissur railway station who helped a Telangana woman, Jasna Beegum, deliver her baby on the station platform on Tuesday, had previously assisted in a childbirth on a train at Thrissur Railway Station years ago. It was this experience that led her to help Jasna. Suhara humbly stated that all she did was save two lives, nothing more.

Jasna went into labour while the railway police were arranging an ambulance. Female officers then assisted in the delivery. GRP and RPF officers, who were on duty, intervened at the right time, saving the lives of both the woman and her newborn.

Male police officers quickly fetched a pair of scissors from a nearby tea shop, and Suhara cut the umbilical cord. Suhara, a native of Wadakkanchery, Suhara currently lives with her husband in a dilapidated rented house near the Wadakkanchery overbridge. The burden of her family, including her paralyzed husband's treatment, falls on her shoulders. She sold her three-cent land and house to cover her daughter's wedding expenses and now lives in a rented house.

Suhara had previously worked as a tailor and even climbed coconut trees for a living before taking up cleaning work at Thrissur Railway Station. Despite her life's hardships, Suhara has a resilient spirit and is always ready to help those in need. Her only remaining dream is to own a home.