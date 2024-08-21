Kalamandalam opposes fashion photoshoot for disrespectful portrayal of Kathakali

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2024 07:17 PM IST Updated: August 21, 2024 07:28 PM IST
A few snaps from a Kathakali photoshoot shared online. Credit: To the rightful owner

Thrissur: Kerala Kalamandalam, the state's premier institute for learning traditional art forms, has opposed a fashion photoshoot that depicted Kathakali disrespectfully.
The photos, shared on social media, showed a woman model wearing modern dress with Kathakali make-up.

Kerala Kalamandalam vice-chancellor Dr B Ananda Krishnan said the portrayal distorts and mocks the art form. He said a complaint will be filed with the district police chief seeking action against people involved in the photoshoot.

A controversy arose when the photos were circulated on social media garnering significant attention. Following complaints from artists and others, the Kalamandalam administration decided to approach the police.

A few snaps from a Kathakali photoshoot shared online. Credit: To the rightful owner

Kalamandalam trains students in classical dance and theatre forms like Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Kudiyattam, Thullal, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Nangiar Koothu, besides the percussion instruments like chenda, maddalam and mizhavu.

Established in 1930 by Kerala's preeminent poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, it became a deemed-to-be university in 2006.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA