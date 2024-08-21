Woman ends life after receiving threat calls from online loan app lenders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2024 10:49 AM IST Updated: August 21, 2024 11:01 AM IST
The deceased, Kuriyappuram Arathy (31), was a native of Aruvappara at Kanichattupara, Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. Photo: Special arrangement.

Ernakulam: A woman died by suicide at Perumbavoor after allegedly receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders.

The deceased, Kuriyappuram Arathy (31), was a native of Aruvappara at Kanichattupara, Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. She was found hanging inside her bedroom on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that Arathy had taken loans using online apps and the threatening calls from money lenders allegedly drove her to end her life.

The body is currently kept at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital. Kuruppampady police have launched an investigation into the incident and have completed the inquest procedures.

Arathy’s husband, Aneesh, is working in Saudi Arabia. The couple has two children; Devdath and Devsoorya. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA