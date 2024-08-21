Woman ends life after receiving threat calls from online loan app lenders

Ernakulam: A woman died by suicide at Perumbavoor after allegedly receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders.

The deceased, Kuriyappuram Arathy (31), was a native of Aruvappara at Kanichattupara, Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. She was found hanging inside her bedroom on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that Arathy had taken loans using online apps and the threatening calls from money lenders allegedly drove her to end her life.

The body is currently kept at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital. Kuruppampady police have launched an investigation into the incident and have completed the inquest procedures.

Arathy’s husband, Aneesh, is working in Saudi Arabia. The couple has two children; Devdath and Devsoorya.