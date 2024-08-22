Kochi man beats fiancee black & blue for reaching late

Kochi: A young woman was repeatedly assaulted by her fiancee in the early morning hours in the heart of the city after she had gone out without telling him. The police said that a case had been registered based on a statement collected from the woman. The police have slapped charges for wrongful restraint and for causing voluntary hurt. ''She had gone out with her friends without telling him and she came home late. He got angry and hit her. Their marriage has been fixed and all of them are relatives,'' said Maradu police. Arun, a Tamil Nadu native who is the accused in the case is absconding, police said.

The incident happened early on Wednesday. The CCTV visuals show the woman being assaulted despite her crying pleas. The police clarified that the young woman, who had sought treatment at the hospital, later filed a complaint. The man who assaulted the woman is her relative. They had also decided to get married soon, it's learned.

Police said the woman, who runs a beauty parlour, reached where the men live at 4.30 am. The man, who was waiting for her, beat her seeing her approaching him. Seeing this, some passersby intervened. But the duo claimed it was nothing serious and moved towards Janata Road.

CCTV visuals, the police said, show the assault she suffered after they moved away from the passersby. As per her statement, she was assaulted for reaching his place late. Hearing the commotion and the girl's screams, nearby residents informed the police, who then arrived at the scene. The police had also seen all five men near the place where the assault took place.

However, the woman was adamant that she did not want to file a complaint about the assault. Therefore, the police left without registering a case. Later, the woman filed a complaint after she reached the hospital and received first aid.