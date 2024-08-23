Reading of Hortus: A disciple’s symphony of memories honouring his master

Becoming a disciple of the legendary Devarajan Master was the greatest blessing of my life, renowned music director M Jayachandran has said. "I was expelled several times due to my mischievousness, yet Master always forgave me and took me back under his wings. Had he not done so, the Jayachandran you see today would not have existed," he said while addressing the audience at "Reading Hortus” at All Saints College as a prelude to the Hortus Literature Festival organised by Malayala Manorama.



The event was centred around Jayachandran's book 'Varika Gandharva Gayaka', which was written as a tribute to Devarajan Master. Singer Aparna Rajiv, who is also the granddaughter of poet O N V Kurup, and author MP Pavithra also spoke at the event, reflecting on the profound relationship between Jayachandran and Devarajan Master as depicted in the book.

"The book is a testament to the soulful bond between a master and his disciple. Music was the language through which the bond was expressed," Jayachandran explained.

He then recounted a pivotal lesson from his time with the Master. "Once, during a concert, I placed a tamburu aside after playing it. When I returned, I saw that the instrument’s base (kudam) had been damaged. Master, known for his short temper, was furious. I panicked and fled the scene, fearing his wrath. He commanded that I should never appear before him again. It was only after my mother’s intervention that he agreed to take me back. On that day, Master showed me a picture of Pandit Ravi Shankar holding his sitar close to his chest. He said, 'Music must be carried with you like an eternal flame. Similarly, you must care for your instrument as if it is gold.' That was the greatest lesson I ever learned in my life."

Jayachandran also shared a poignant dream he had the night before Devarajan Master's passing. “When Master was alive, I rarely had doubts in my mind. But now, after his death, my heart is often filled with uncertainty. There are times when I am composing music, and I find myself struggling to move forward. In those moments, I pay tribute to him in my mind. Suddenly, a new path opens up, and I am able to journey far along it. Master lives on in my music, and his influence continues to guide me.”

Jose Panachippuram, Editorial Director of Malayala Manorama, Dr Kukku Xavier, Head of the English Department at All Saints College, and B S Archa also addressed the gathering.