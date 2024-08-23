YouTuber VJ Machan arrested over sexual abuse of minor girl

Kochi: Govind Vijay, a popular YouTuber who goes by the name 'VJ Machan', was arrested in Kochi over a case related to the sexual abuse of a minor girl. A native of Mannar in Alappuzha, Govind was arrested by Kalamassery police from his residence in Kochi after they received a complaint that he abused a 16-year-old sexually.

The incident mentioned in the complaint happened in May. Govind, who has around 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram and YouTube, met the minor through social media. Police seized his mobile phones. Govind is being interrogated and will be produced before the court later today.