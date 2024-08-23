YouTuber VJ Machan arrested over sexual abuse of minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2024 12:06 PM IST
Govind Vijay aka VJ Machan. Photo: Instagram/vj_machan

Kochi: Govind Vijay, a popular YouTuber who goes by the name 'VJ Machan', was arrested in Kochi over a case related to the sexual abuse of a minor girl. A native of Mannar in Alappuzha, Govind was arrested by Kalamassery police from his residence in Kochi after they received a complaint that he abused a 16-year-old sexually.

The incident mentioned in the complaint happened in May. Govind, who has around 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram and YouTube, met the minor through social media. Police seized his mobile phones. Govind is being interrogated and will be produced before the court later today.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA