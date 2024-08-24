Ranjith should step down if proven guilty: Women's panel chief

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2024 12:46 PM IST Updated: August 24, 2024 01:46 PM IST
Representatives of various film organizations at a meeting called by Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan in Thiruvananthapuram. From left to right: film director Madhupal, Chalachitra Akademy chairman Ranjith, Women's Commission president P Sathidevi, Saji Cheriyan and film development corporation chairman Shaji N Karun. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi stated on Saturday that the panel would take definitive action against perpetrators if allegations are raised by women. She was responding to the accusations made by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra against Malayalam director and Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman, Ranjith.

"The commission is prepared to investigate such matters, even if the allegations are made solely through the media. Even individuals in the highest positions will be held accountable by the law," she said.

When asked whether the Kerala government would request Ranjith to step down from his role as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman, Sathidevi said, "The final decision lies with the government. However, I believe the individual should step down in such cases if proven guilty."

Following the release of the Hema Committee Report, Sathidevi had said that it was not possible to suo moto register cases as per the present legal provisions. "Those who gave statements to the committee should come forward to file complaints," she had said.

Kerala Women's Commission President P Sathidevi (file photo)
