Ranjith should resign as Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman: VD Satheesan

Ernakulam: Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday stated that it would be better for Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman, Ranjith, to resign from his position following allegations of misbehaviour made against him by a Bengali actor. He added that the government's inaction would further fuel the perception that the entire Malayalam film industry is complicit in wrongdoing.



"I agree with Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan’s statements that Ranjith is a talented filmmaker who has contributed significantly to Kerala's cinema industry. However, with these recent allegations against him, I believe he should step down," Satheesan remarked, acknowledging his friendship with Ranjith but emphasising the seriousness of the situation.

Satheesan also criticised Saji Cheriyan, accusing him of obstructing the release of the controversial Hema Commission report. "Cheriyan helped to delay the report’s release and continues to defend the perpetrators while dismissing the survivors' concerns," Satheesan stated. He further argued that Cheriyan had neglected his legal responsibilities, stating, "He claimed a case could only be filed if a complaint was registered, which is a clear disregard for his duties. Given his actions, Cheriyan should resign from his ministerial position."



Sreelekha Mitra, Ranjith. Photo: Manorama

The Opposition leader also reiterated the Congress party’s demand for an investigation into the Hema Commission report by a team led by a senior female IPS officer. "The report contains witness statements detailing a series of sexual offences in the Malayalam film industry. Under Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), if such offences are brought to light, immediate action must be taken. There are also provisions to prosecute any official who fails to act accordingly," said Satheesan. "The government’s inaction is responsible for the public perception that the entire Malayalam industry is of culprits," he added.

Satheesan further commented on the recent remarks by Saji Cheriyan, which he claimed exposed the Pinarayi government’s politically motivated pursuit of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the Solar case. Satheesan noted that despite multiple investigations, including by the CBI, no evidence was found against Chandy, yet the government continued to push the case. "When the Kerala government initiated the investigation, the Congress, including Oommen Chandy, welcomed it. However, every officer involved in the investigation found no evidence, and the case was ultimately dismissed by the CBI as well," Satheesan concluded.