Newlywed woman dies of fever in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2024 10:38 PM IST Updated: August 24, 2024 10:40 PM IST
Shahina Fathima (21). Photo: Manorama

Wayanad: A 21-year-old woman who was under treatment for fever died on Saturday in Adikkolly here. The deceased, Shahina Fathima, daughter of Mammootty and Jubairiya, was hospitalised on her wedding day. Shahina’s nikah with Arshad, a native of Vythiri, took place on August 11.

Shahina experienced a mild fever before the wedding. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to a hospital on the evening of the ceremony. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for specialised treatment. She breathed her last in the wee hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment. She is survived by her siblings, Shibli Shareef and Shafiha Sherin.

