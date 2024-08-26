I hold evidence against Siddique, says Revathi Sampath

Actor Revathi Sampath, who has accused senior actor Siddique of sexually assaulting her, is now seeking assurance from the authorities that justice will be served. She is calling for her assailant, a veteran actor, to be banned from the film industry. According to Revathi, Siddique's stardom was built on the shattered dreams of many aspiring actors like her who sought successful careers in cinema.



What led you to believe that you were being manipulated that day?

We initially connected through Facebook Messenger and exchanged messages for quite some time. At first, it might have seemed like a fake account, but it quickly became clear that he was using this platform for far more sinister purposes.

He also used WhatsApp to send messages. On that particular day, he informed me that he was already in Thiruvananthapuram and suggested meeting at the Mascot Hotel for a discussion after a film preview at the Nila Theatre.

What exactly happened that day?

To build a sense of closeness, he kept talking about his acting career, his family, and other personal topics. But then, without warning, he charged on me and began to abuse. With a weird body expression, he moved closer and tried to grab me. For a moment, I could not even process what was happening. When I tried to scream, he covered my mouth with his hand. He then coldly told me that situations like this happen all the time and warned me of the consequences if I didn’t cooperate. He made it clear that even if I lodged a complaint, no one would take it seriously. He boasted that everyone would side with him. But despite the fear, I resisted.

In an attempt to manipulate me, he even named a few female actors who had supposedly cooperated with him. The shock of what happened next still haunts me. After his assault, he casually started eating his food as if nothing had happened. I still remember him saying, "This is fish and curd—a contradictory combination. But I’m always drawn to such contradictions."

He had once told me that as a father, he would panic if his children were late coming home from school. After the incident at the hotel, that’s what struck me the most—how someone who claims to care for his own children could behave so violently with another woman. He is nothing short of a criminal.

Why wasn’t any action taken despite you lodging a police complaint?

When I approached both the police and the Women’s Commission, I was met with deeply disheartening experiences. It all felt like a different form of rape itself. Everyone just wanted to know the graphic details of what happened, and instead of support, I received advice suggesting it might have been better to remain silent and avoid filing a case altogether. The situation at the Women’s Commission is deplorable. They don’t know how to interact with survivors or how to appropriately gather information from victims.

Did you experience inappropriate behaviour from another actor as well?

Actor Riyas Khan once called me late at night and made a few sleazy remarks and asked a few wicked questions. He mentioned that he would be in Kochi for nine days and even asked me if I had any "cooperative" friends I could introduce to him.

What kind of responses are you receiving now?

Interestingly, many of the same people who initially advised me to drop the case are now offering their support. Earlier, I had to endure insults and threats online. Some even accused me of trying to gain more likes and comments on social media by sharing my story. Is that really what happens when a woman speaks out about her trauma?

I received threats that my hands and legs would be chopped off, and even death threats. However, the shift in attitudes now is significant. This change is the result of a long, hard-fought battle by women like me.

Are you planning to pursue legal action?

So far, no one from the government has reached out to me. I do have evidence in my possession, and I am prepared to move forward with the case—provided the government assures me that justice will be served.

Actor Profile

Revathi Sampath is a native of Thiruvananthapuram and holds an MSc in Clinical Psychology. In addition to her work as a clinical psychologist in Kochi, she has acted in both Malayalam and Tamil films. Her debut was in the Atul Kulkarni-starrer 'Mind Game'. She also appeared in the short film 'Waft'.